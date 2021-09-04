Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $315,000 Holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,574 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 166,994 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000.

NYSE:KMF opened at $7.40 on Friday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

