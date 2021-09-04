Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 338 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 9.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 1.8% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 289,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 61.2% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 34,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 19.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh stock opened at $113.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

