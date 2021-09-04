Oppenheimer & Close LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 961,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417,733 shares during the quarter. SEACOR Marine makes up approximately 3.9% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in SEACOR Marine were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMHI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SEACOR Marine by 119.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 104,364 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SEACOR Marine during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Robotti Robert grew its position in SEACOR Marine by 10.2% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 467,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 43,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SEACOR Marine by 97.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in SEACOR Marine during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

NYSE:SMHI traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.30. 20,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $104.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.53. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 21.48% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. It operates its fleet in five principal geographic regions: the United States, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico; Africa, primarily in West Africa; the Middle East and Asia; Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Brazil and Guyana; and Europe, primarily in the North Sea.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI).

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.