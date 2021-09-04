Oppenheimer & Close LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 455,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $64,239,359.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,348,700.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,067,934 shares of company stock worth $3,652,986,706. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $149.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,737,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,048. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $418.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.38 and its 200 day moving average is $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

