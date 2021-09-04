Oppenheimer & Close LLC Acquires 29,350 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 93.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,856 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned about 0.23% of Tejon Ranch worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 40.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,970 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,264,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 14.6% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,673 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after acquiring an additional 74,104 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 47,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,896. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.33 and a beta of 0.56. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

