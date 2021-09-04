Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,936,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,347,000 after acquiring an additional 694,521 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,613,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,853,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,304,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 158,648 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,847,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,255,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 405,132 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

ENBL opened at $8.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 2.50.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 95.65%.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

