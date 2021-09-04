Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.400-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $152 million-$152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.41 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.830-$1.930 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 37,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,034. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $719.41 million, a P/E ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 1.41. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.29 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Equities analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OPRT shares. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.60.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,800 shares of company stock worth $684,800. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oportun Financial stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Oportun Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.