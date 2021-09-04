Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.830-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $602 million-$606 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.08 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.60.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.65. 37,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,034. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $719.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $684,800. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oportun Financial stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Oportun Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.