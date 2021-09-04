Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $19.73, but opened at $22.00. Ooma shares last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 3,745 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Get Ooma alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OOMA shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ooma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 13,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $302,617.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $136,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,996.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,952. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the first quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 13.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 77.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.78 million, a P/E ratio of -205.64 and a beta of 0.41.

About Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.