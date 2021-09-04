Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $1,815,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $158.39 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $161.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 121.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.82.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

