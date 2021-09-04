Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OLO’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

OLO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at about $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OLO by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,369,000 after buying an additional 223,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OLO by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,304,000 after buying an additional 963,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,686,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $35,180,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OLO opened at $37.05 on Friday. OLO has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.48.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

