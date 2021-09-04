Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CEO Sean Bohen Sells 871 Shares

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CEO Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $26,173.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OLMA opened at $29.42 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -8.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 63,702 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 292,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 45,152 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

OLMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

