Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $339.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 27.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In other news, Director Dennis L. Klaeser purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Eccher purchased 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,425.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 77,603 shares of company stock worth $912,990 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

