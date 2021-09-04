Oikos (OKS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,537.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oikos has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $15,537.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00066879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00140565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.89 or 0.00166198 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.99 or 0.07896122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,807.00 or 0.99868712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.99 or 0.00808048 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 188,034,333 coins and its circulating supply is 178,011,292 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

