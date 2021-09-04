OctoFi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $42,590.00 (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, OctoFi has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $8.62 million and $42,590.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for about $10.81 or 0.00021683 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00061335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00015073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00125411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.73 or 0.00184045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.43 or 0.00805441 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

