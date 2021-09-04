NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 629 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NVR opened at $5,100.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,099.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,886.47. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,823.31 and a 12 month high of $5,332.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $42.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

