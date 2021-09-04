Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NAC stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $16.22.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

