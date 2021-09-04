Nuvalent Inc’s (NASDAQ:NUVL) Quiet Period To Expire on September 7th

Nuvalent’s (NASDAQ:NUVL) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, September 7th. Nuvalent had issued 9,150,000 shares in its public offering on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $155,550,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Nuvalent’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

NUVL stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. Nuvalent has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $39.92.

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.