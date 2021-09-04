Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.56 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $50.47. 245,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,106. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.60.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at $11,565,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $20,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

