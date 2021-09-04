NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of NSK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

NPSKY opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.33 and a beta of 1.06. NSK has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17.

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

