NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. NOW posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

In other news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth about $913,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NOW by 11.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DNOW opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $831.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NOW has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

