Novo Nordisk A/S’s (NVO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DNB Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $237.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.90%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

