Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives $91.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DNB Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NVO stock opened at $100.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after buying an additional 46,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

