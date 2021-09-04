Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVAX. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $251.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.67. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Novavax has a 1 year low of $76.59 and a 1 year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novavax will post -8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.97, for a total value of $1,239,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,064 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,046 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,249,000 after buying an additional 777,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Novavax by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,524,000 after buying an additional 251,437 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,684,000 after buying an additional 27,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,892,000 after buying an additional 149,698 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Novavax by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after buying an additional 476,750 shares during the period. 53.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

