Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives $99.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVMI traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.93. 64,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,594. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $104.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.