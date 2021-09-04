Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.25 and last traded at $32.25. Approximately 8,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 2,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84.

Northway Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWYF)

Northway Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It also involves in the provision of general commercial banking business and offers commercial, construction, real estate mortgages, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in North Conway, NH.

