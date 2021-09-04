Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) & NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Critical Contrast

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) and NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Northrim BanCorp pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Northrim BanCorp and NASB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and NASB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrim BanCorp 28.21% 18.78% 1.88% NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NASB Financial has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and NASB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrim BanCorp $140.04 million 1.90 $32.89 million $5.11 8.40 NASB Financial N/A N/A $103.50 million N/A N/A

NASB Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Northrim BanCorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.9% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NASB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats NASB Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas. The Home Mortgage Lending segment focuses on the origination and sale of mortgage loans for 1-4 family residential properties. The company was founded on December 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides various banking and financial services. It offers residential, IRA, commercial, and construction lending products. The company was founded in April 1998 and is headquartered in Grandview, MO.

