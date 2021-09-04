Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.41

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.41 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 130779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

A number of research firms recently commented on NRDBY. Barclays upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €9.20 ($10.82) to €10.50 ($12.35) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from €9.50 ($11.18) to €10.00 ($11.76) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from €11.20 ($13.18) to €11.60 ($13.65) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordea Bank Abp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.02.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

