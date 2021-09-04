Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 43,288 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,288 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,775 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.68.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $238.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.48. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

