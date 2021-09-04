Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Synopsys by 4,476.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 33.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after buying an additional 59,431 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1,113.4% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $336.64 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $340.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.96. The company has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,467 shares of company stock worth $110,053,948 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.