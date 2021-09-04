Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 31.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TransUnion by 87.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRU opened at $124.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.90 and a 200 day moving average of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.