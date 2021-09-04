Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,297 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,572. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $197.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $209.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). The company had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.67) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.