Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.68 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $183.01 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.72 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.48 and a 200-day moving average of $180.68.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

