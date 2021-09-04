Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,174 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 112.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,400 shares of company stock worth $32,609,620 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

Shares of APH opened at $77.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.28. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $77.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

