Noir (NOR) One Day Volume Tops $282.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Noir coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a total market cap of $102,143.84 and $282.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00091113 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.88 or 0.00351023 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00012377 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00046178 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00016050 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,513,266 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

