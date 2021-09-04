NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NNBR stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. NN has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. The company has a market cap of $225.93 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 3.31.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). NN had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 32.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NN will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Warren A. Veltman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. Also, Director Raynard D. Benvenuti bought 5,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,160.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $195,300. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of NN by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,296,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,579,000 after buying an additional 598,449 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NN by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,010,000 after buying an additional 72,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NN by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,806,000 after buying an additional 94,388 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NN by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,272,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 62,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in NN by 2.7% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,488,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

