Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,996 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

Shares of DG stock opened at $222.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.