Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,331 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $19,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 315.3% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $812,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,575.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,486.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1,315.93. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $926.88 and a one year high of $1,594.12. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

