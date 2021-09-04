Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,982 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,824 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 12,982 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco raised its position in Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,645 shares of company stock worth $7,494,875 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $146.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.22. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

