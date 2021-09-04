Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $17,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 451.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 25,076 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 36.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $301.15 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $304.22. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.86.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

