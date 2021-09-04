Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,428 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $16,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 21.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,933 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 11.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,228,000 after acquiring an additional 146,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 15.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,166,000 after acquiring an additional 148,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $238.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.70 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.68.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

