Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.62 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $12,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

In other CarMax news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,245.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $2,598,070.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,199.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $127.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.92. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $139.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

