Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after buying an additional 162,430 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,888,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 134,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,438,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,920.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.39, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,770.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1,545.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,759.27.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at $68,721,179.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.