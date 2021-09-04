Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $27.180-$27.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.24 billion-$15.24 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. lowered shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NTDOY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,183. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.86. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $56.72 and a 12-month high of $82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nintendo will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

