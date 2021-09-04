Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 321.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,528 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nielsen were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 120.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 261.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter worth $56,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NLSN opened at $20.98 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

