NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Trading 3.6% Higher

NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ) traded up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 16,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 20,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16.

NexJ Systems Company Profile (TSE:NXJ)

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers NexJ CRM for wealth management, private banking, commercial banking, corporate banking, sales, trading and research, and insurance.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NexJ Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexJ Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.