Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Newmont stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.97.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,597 shares of company stock worth $1,711,187. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

