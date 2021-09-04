New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,526 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,724 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Digital Turbine worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Digital Turbine by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Digital Turbine by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,690.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

APPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.06.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.82. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 106.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.