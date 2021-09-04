New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,056 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 3,700.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 22.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Omnicell by 140.2% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicell news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766 in the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

Omnicell stock opened at $158.39 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $161.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.87 and its 200-day moving average is $141.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.84, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

