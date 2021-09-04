New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 23,250 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 13.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

HLF opened at $52.83 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

